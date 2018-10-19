NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $970 million and could hit the billion-dollar mark before Friday night’s record drawing.

It’s the second-largest jackpot in lottery history.

If you choose the cash option, you’ll still take home more than half a billion dollars.

While no one won the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, nine people came pretty close. There was one $5 million ticket sold, and eight people won $1 million, including one in Elmont on Long Island and one in Morris County, New Jersey.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in July in California. The previous record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012.

Whoever wins will be claiming the second-largest jackpot in lotto history. In 2016, Powerball reached about 1.5 billion and was split by three winners.

Speaking of Powerball, that jackpot is now about $430 million. And with more people entering, the numbers are expected to keep climbing.