  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, Lottery, Mega Millions, Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $970 million and could hit the billion-dollar mark before Friday night’s record drawing.

It’s the second-largest jackpot in lottery history.

If you choose the cash option, you’ll still take home more than half a billion dollars.

More: What To Do If You Win The Lottery

While no one won the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, nine people came pretty close. There was one $5 million ticket sold, and eight people won $1 million, including one in Elmont on Long Island and one in Morris County, New Jersey.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in July in California. The previous record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012.

More: Expert: Smart Play Is To Avoid The Lottery Jackpot Office Pool

Whoever wins will be claiming the second-largest jackpot in lotto history. In 2016, Powerball reached about 1.5 billion and was split by three winners.

Speaking of Powerball, that jackpot is now about $430 million. And with more people entering, the numbers are expected to keep climbing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s