LOS ANGELES (AP) — Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner.

Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo — both of them beaming — on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night. People magazine reports the couple married at a small ceremony in upstate New York and will have a larger ceremony in the spring.

10.18.2018 ❤️

Kloss’ publicists did not return an email seeking details about the wedding Thursday.

Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers.

Kloss has modeled for Victoria’s Secret and numerous luxury brands, and will be the new host of “Project Runway.”

