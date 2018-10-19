NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s health department has announced an initiative to reduce sugar consumption and stop the rise in obesity.

As part of a national effort, city health officials will push companies to significantly cut the sugar in their products by 2025.

The goal is a sugar reduction of 20 percent in packaged foods and 40 percent in drinks.

The average American eats 17 teaspoons of sugar daily, about five more than the recommended amount, based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

The move comes as City Hall’s latest attempt to monitor people’s eating habits. Starting in 2015, chain restaurants were required to post high-sodium warnings on their menu’s saltier dishes.

Before that, former mayor Michael Bloomberg failed in his quest to outlaw sodas and other sugary drinks over 16 ounces in size.

That ban was struck down by a judge and in the Court of Appeals in 2013.

It is not clear how the new effort to cut sugar will be imposed on the food industry across the country and on manufacturers who produce products outside of New York City.