NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As busy New Yorkers walk the streets of the bustling concrete jungle, not many know what’s happening on the water surrounding them.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York protects 6,000 square miles of water, ranging from Albany to Sandy Hook, N.J., working alongside the NYPD and FDNY.

Lt. Chris Clifton, Deputy Chief of Enforcement for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York, gave CBS2’s Reena Roy a ride-along tour of how they do their jobs.

The ships not only track by escort many vessels, ranging from commuter ferries to a recent visit from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier from the U.K.

They particularly keep a close eye on high target areas like Lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, and during big events like the New York City Marathon in November when boats will be scattered along the runners’ route.

“Anything could be a threat and we never stand down,” said Clifton.