NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another alleged member of the far-right group “The Proud Boys” was arrested Friday in connection with a wild brawl following a speech by the group’s founder last week in Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, 39-year-old John Kinsman of Morristown, New Jersey was charged with riot, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

INTERIM UPDATE: the 10-12-18 violent incident on the #UES has prompted an expansive investigation. To date, there's been 1 arrest & 1 now in custody. Investigation continues w/ add'l arrests expected. If you have info re: the 6 individuals below, call CRIMESTOPPERS 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/JbyDag29sP — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 19, 2018

The charges stem from the Oct. 12 incident outside the Metropolitan Republican Club, when violence erupted between members of far-right group and anti-fascist protesters following an appearance by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys.

Videos posted on YouTube show the clashes between the two groups. Finbarr Slonim, Kai Russo, and Caleb Perkins were initially arrested when police arrived at the club last Friday.

On Friday at approx 8:23 pm there was an altercation which was widely distributed via social media on 82nd between Lexington to Park, here’s another angle of the video. We need your help identifying these individuals please contact @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPSpic.twitter.com/ndII6m0aLc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 15, 2018

Anti-fascist protesters initially gathered near the GOP’s Manhattan headquarters just hours after the building was vandalized in anticipation of McInnes’ speech.

Police have not announced any progress made on their investigation into who damaged the building and set the violent chain of events in motion.

Authorities say they’re still seeking seven members of the Proud Boys they believe were involved in the brawl. McInnes has reportedly encouraged those members to turn themselves into police for questioning.