NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another alleged member of the far-right group “The Proud Boys” was arrested Friday in connection with a wild brawl following a speech by the group’s founder last week in Manhattan.
According to the NYPD, 39-year-old John Kinsman of Morristown, New Jersey was charged with riot, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
The charges stem from the Oct. 12 incident outside the Metropolitan Republican Club, when violence erupted between members of far-right group and anti-fascist protesters following an appearance by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys.
Videos posted on YouTube show the clashes between the two groups. Finbarr Slonim, Kai Russo, and Caleb Perkins were initially arrested when police arrived at the club last Friday.
Anti-fascist protesters initially gathered near the GOP’s Manhattan headquarters just hours after the building was vandalized in anticipation of McInnes’ speech.
Police have not announced any progress made on their investigation into who damaged the building and set the violent chain of events in motion.
Authorities say they’re still seeking seven members of the Proud Boys they believe were involved in the brawl. McInnes has reportedly encouraged those members to turn themselves into police for questioning.