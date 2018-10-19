NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the armed suspect behind a robbery spree in Upper Manhattan.

Authorities believe the same man struck five times between August 10 and October 1. Three of the incidents took place within one hour of each other.

On August 10, the suspect allegedly put a 23-year-old man into chokehold as he entered his apartment, causing the victim to lose consciousness. He then stole $1,000 in cash, along with a Samsung 27 cellphone, police said.

In all but one incident, the suspect displayed a gun and demanded cash. He also made off with credit cards and a watch, police said.

