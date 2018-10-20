By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After some rain this morning most folks got some nice sunshine this afternoon. The clouds will move back in later this evening and breezes will pick up overnight. There’s a chance for a few passing showers during the night, and temps for Sunday will actually peak just after midnight tonight – upper 40s & low 50s.

Tomorrow morning will start off with the showers exiting east, and with skies clearing. The bad news is that temps will fall through the day and it’ll be windy! Gusts from the northwest could reach 35-40 mph…so hang onto your hats!

The next week looks to remain dry and on the cool side with temps generally in the 50s…feeling every bit like fall!