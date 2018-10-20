By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

It’s a mild start to your weekend. There are some rain showers passing through very early this morning, but if you hit snooze a few times you might just sleep past them!

But we can all expect partly cloudy skies with a shower or two peppered in.

Temps remain mild for most of the day, but we should also be gearing up for very cold slap by Sunday morning.

Waking up “feels like” will be in the 30s Sunday, and honestly… we should expect similar temps during your afternoon high.

– G