  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    05:30 AMImpractical Jokers
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    06:30 AMLive It Up
    07:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    07:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:30 AMThe James Brown Show
    06:00 AMCBS 2 News Saturday at 6a
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMCBS 2 Saturday News at 9a
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

It’s a mild start to your weekend. There are some rain showers passing through very early this morning, but if you hit snooze a few times you might just sleep past them!

wind chill 12k 1 10/20 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

But we can all expect partly cloudy skies with a shower or two peppered in.

Temps remain mild for most of the day, but we should also be gearing up for very cold slap by Sunday morning.

nu tu 7day auto 28 10/20 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Waking up “feels like” will be in the 30s Sunday, and honestly… we should expect similar temps during your afternoon high.

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s