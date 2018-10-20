NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – U.S. employers are hiring for the holiday season and there are at least 700,000 jobs up for grabs.

Companies that rely on seasonal workers are reportedly sweetening the deal by offering perks like health benefits and higher wages that would typically go to full time employees.

UPS hosted nearly 170 jobs fairs across the country Friday, including one in New York City. They’re hoping to hire 100,000 seasonal workers to handle the annual wave of holiday packages being shipped.

“I’m hearing $13 to start and $15 in January,” seasonal worker candidate Romonia Elis told CBS2.

“I actually hope so that it turns in to a full time job. That’s not really my go-to when I want a full time job, but I really hope so,” fellow job seeker Lakwanja Bell added.

UPS says over the last three years, more than a third of its seasonal package handlers have been hired for permanent positions.