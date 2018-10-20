  • TV10/55

Bronx, Melrose, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx grandmother is unable to walk after police say a stranger attacked her at a Bronx McDonald’s last month.

Now, police are searching for the attacker as 86-year-old Gladys Marti recovers in the hospital.

Marti is nursing a fractured arm and hip after the man came out of nowhere and pushed her down as she was grabbing food at the restaurant on 149th Street in the Melrose section the night of September 27th.

“He push me very hard and I fall down,” she exclusively told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “Throw me on the floow and then I can’t stand up.”

She says the suspect was blocking the bathroom entrance and got upset when she tried to go in. No words were exchanged, just a violent shove.

“I never see that guy before, first time I’ve seen that guy,” Marti said.

She’s lived in the area for years, and is now hoping police take her attacker off the streets. He’s described as having gray hair, and was last seen wearing white sneakers and a black and blue jacket while pulling a blue rolling suitcase.

“I’m here for a long time that never happened to me,” Marti said.

Marti says she’ll likely be in the hospital for at least another month as she continues physical therapy.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

