NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An underground cable fire was to blame for a widespread power outage affecting several prominent businesses in downtown Newark Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responded to the reports of smoke coming from manhole covers shortly before 3 p.m.

Underground Cable Fire Sparks Power Outage In Downtown Newark

Crews tending to manhole fire in downtown Newark.

Service was disrupted to several high profile businesses in the area, including a residence hall at Rutgers University and NJIT. The New Jersey Performing Arts Center tweeted that Saturday night’s Eric Johnson was also cancelled due to the outage.

Widespread traffic signal outages were also reported in the area.

No injuries were immediately reported.

PSE&G says service was out to approximately 1,500 customers as crews waited to inspect the damaged electrical facilities. No timetable was immediately given for restoration.

