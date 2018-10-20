NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An underground cable fire was to blame for a widespread power outage affecting several prominent businesses in downtown Newark Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responded to the reports of smoke coming from manhole covers shortly before 3 p.m.

Service was disrupted to several high profile businesses in the area, including a residence hall at Rutgers University and NJIT. The New Jersey Performing Arts Center tweeted that Saturday night’s Eric Johnson was also cancelled due to the outage.

Widespread traffic signal outages were also reported in the area.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Tonight’s Eric Johnson (@EJupclose) concert is cancelled due to a power outage in downtown Newark. We apologize for the inconvenience. Patrons can call the box office on Monday regarding a refund or rescheduled date. — njpac (@NJPAC) October 20, 2018

No injuries were immediately reported.

PSE&G says service was out to approximately 1,500 customers as crews waited to inspect the damaged electrical facilities. No timetable was immediately given for restoration.