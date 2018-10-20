  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMCollege Football
    3:30 PMCops
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:30 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, breast cancer awareness, Cancer, Cindy Hsu, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women and October is breast cancer awareness month.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes sat down with four-time cancer survivor Nina Trevens.

Trevens is also the producing artistic director and co-founder of Tada! Youth Theater. A recent breast cancer survivor, Trevens has fought through various forms of the disease since her 20s.

1020theater Four Time Cancer Survivor Spreads Message Of Perseverance

Nina Trevens of Tada! Youth Theater (Credit: CBS2)

FOR MORE ABOUT TADA!: Click here

The theater director says working with children has helped her to persevere through her health issues.

Tada! is a non-profit that provides young people with musical theater programs and produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences in New York City.

1020tada Four Time Cancer Survivor Spreads Message Of Perseverance

Tada! Youth Theater (Credit: CBS2)

Trevens’ message to women dealing with cancer is “trust your gut.” Trevens said it’s important to ask your doctor all the questions you may have about treatment and question what treatment will work best for you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s