NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women and October is breast cancer awareness month.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes sat down with four-time cancer survivor Nina Trevens.

Trevens is also the producing artistic director and co-founder of Tada! Youth Theater. A recent breast cancer survivor, Trevens has fought through various forms of the disease since her 20s.

FOR MORE ABOUT TADA!: Click here

The theater director says working with children has helped her to persevere through her health issues.

Tada! is a non-profit that provides young people with musical theater programs and produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences in New York City.

Trevens’ message to women dealing with cancer is “trust your gut.” Trevens said it’s important to ask your doctor all the questions you may have about treatment and question what treatment will work best for you.