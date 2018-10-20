MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was arrested on DWI charges following a chain reaction crash involving eight vehicles on the Long Island Expressway late Friday night.

Police in Suffolk County responded to reports of a crash on the eastbound side of the LIE near exit 49N in Melville just before 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say traffic was initially slowed down due to an earlier car fire near exit 49 when two cars collided, setting off the chain reaction which eventually involved eight vehicles including an oil tanker truck.

A mini-van skidded to a stop under the oil tanker and became stuck. The driver, 45-year-old Suzanne Butler of East Meadow, was rushed to Huntington Hospital with minor injuries. She was then taken into police custody and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.