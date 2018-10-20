NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released photos of suspects being sought in connection with several of their ongoing investigations.

CAPITAL ONE BANK ROBBERY

The NYPD is looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in the Bronx on Friday.

Police say just after 4 p.m., the suspect entered the Capital One Bank on White Plains Road in Wakefield and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

Investigators say the man dumped the cash nearby after a security dye pack slipped in with the stolen money exploded.

The suspect is described as a black man around 60-years-old and was last seen wearing a wool hat, tan jacket, and glasses.

BROOKLYN STABBING

Police are trying to find the man they say stabbed a person inside a Brooklyn eatery.

Authorities say the suspect stabbed a 29-year-old man in the chest and stomach just after midnight on Oct. 14. The assault took place inside of 4417 New Utrecht Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

BRONX MALL ASSAULT

Police are looking for three people accused of attacking a mall security guard in the Bronx.

Investigators say on Oct. 6 the female security guard was escorting four people out of Bay Plaza Shopping Center in Wakefield.

Authorities say three of them then began punching her repeatedly in the face before running away.

The woman was treated at Jacobi Hospital for a fractured eye.

GUCCI THEFT

Police are looking for a man they say made off with an expensive bag from a Gucci store in Midtown.

According to the NYPD, the suspect entered the Fifth Avenue store on Oct. 2 just after 5 p.m. and allegedly stole a belt bag valued at $1,690.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man last seen wearing dark glasses with a bowl haircut.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.