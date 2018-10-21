  • TV10/55

MAPLEWOOD, N.J.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An arrest was made Sunday in a sexual assault and home invasion that rocked a quiet New Jersey town.

Police said 40-year-old Muhammad Sharif of Irvington was taken into custody on Saturday, eventually arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and burglary.

Investigators say Sharif followed the 24-year-old victim to her home on Tuesday morning, forced his way inside and and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Sharif was being held Sunday night in Newark, awaiting an appearance in Essex County Court.

