Filed Under:Local TV, Lottery, Mega Millions, New Jersey, Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At some point someone is going to win the lottery, aren’t they?

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $620 million after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s $470 million drawing.

The new prize for Wednesday’s drawing will be the third-largest total in the game’s history.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 16, 54, 57, 62, 69, and the Powerball was 23.

1021powerball No Powerball Winner Sends Jackpot To $620 Million

Powerball jackpot winning numbers on Oct. 20, 2018. (Credit: CBS2)

There were a few runner-up prizes handed out, including some $1 million winners in New Jersey and Connecticut. So residents in the Tri-state area still have a reason to double check their tickets from Saturday.

MORE: What To Do If You Win The Lottery

With no winning ticket picked Saturday, the combined total between the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries has now reached a mind-blowing $2.2 billion.

With billions of dollars on the line, you’re now more likely to get bitten by a shark or make a hole in one on the golf course than match the six lucky numbers.

1020mega e1540040888147 No Powerball Winner Sends Jackpot To $620 Million

Mega Millions jackpot on Oct. 20, 2018. (Credit: CBS2)

If you can’t wait for the next Powerball drawing or $620 million simply isn’t enough for you, the record-setting $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night.

The chance of winning Mega Millions now stands at one in over 302 million, but many say they’re still willing to put their money down on a chance at instant wealth.

Last year, lottery officials raised the price of Mega Millions tickets from one to two dollars and that has in turn meant larger prizes. That pot has been growing since July when someone in California won the jackpot.

