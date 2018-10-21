  • TV10/55

NEW YORK

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has suspended the use of nearly 3,000 body cameras worn by officers on patrol.

According to the release from the NYPD, a Vievu model LE-5 body cam exploded after the officer wearing it noticed the device started to smoke and quickly took it off.

Luckily, no one was injured when the camera burst into flames.

459885866 10 NYPD Body Cam Explodes, Police Recall Nearly 3,000 Devices

NYPD Sgt. Joseph Freer demonstrates how to use and operate a body camera during a media press conference on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The department says it’s now suspending the use of all LE-5 body cams effective immediately.

“The incident revealed a potential for the battery inside the camera to ignite. The cause and scope of the defect are currently being investigated,” the NYPD released explained.

There were a total of 2,990 LE-5 body cams were used in 16 NYPD commands around the city. Those officers using the LE-5 have been told to bring the devices back to their precincts and will not have to wear a body cam at this time.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our officers, and equipping the NYPD with the best equipment is a paramount priority,” the statement adds.

A total of 15,500 police body cams were being used by the NYPD. Officers wearing the Vievu model LE-4 camera will continue to use them. The NYPD says the issue forcing LE-5 cams to be suspended has not affected the other model.

