By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRRR! We’re starting off the morning of the new work week on a frosty note as temps are only in the 30s across the area, along with a slight wind chill! We’ll stay dry and clear through the day though, and we’ll reach a crisp high of 53 in NYC…still well below normal!

Tomorrow we’ll see some more clouds through the morning along with slightly warmer temps near 60. A few showers are possible in the PM hours before a cold front comes through tomorrow night knocking our temps back down to the low 50s Wednesday.

The rest of the week will be quite chilly with temps in the upper 40s to near 50, with a possible storm affecting our area over the weekend.

