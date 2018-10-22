  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Local TV, Michael Bloomberg, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Michael Bloomberg is fanning rumors he might run for president in 2020.

The former New York City mayor has been campaigning on behalf of Democrats in the midterm elections, and spoke Sunday at an event in Pittsburgh.

“All I’m thinking about is change on November 6th. We’ve got 16 days left to go,” he told reporters. “But I’ll look at it. There’s a lot of ways you can make a difference and down the road, you never know.”

Bloomberg has been carefully laying the groundwork for a run at the White House, CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported exclusively in June.

The 76-year-old billionaire recently re-registered as a Democrat, saying on social media “we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.”

He also considered running in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

