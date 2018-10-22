YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Yonkers school partially reopened Monday after being shut down because of toxic mold last month.

Nearly 600 students at Paideia School 15 were temporarily moved to other schools after the mold was discovered on September 24.

District officials blamed a leaky roof and estimated the repairs would cost about $1 million.

Parents told CBS2 their children were happy to return Monday.

“I feel confident. We have a strong PA. I trust Michael, and he says we’re good to go,” Jason Bermudez said.

“I think we’re all going to need a minute to adjust once everybody’s settled in,” Maritza Torres added. “It is what it is. We’re going to make the best of it.”

The mold cleanup is complete, but some parts of the school remain closed – including the third floor, a small playground and some parking spaces – while the repairs continue.