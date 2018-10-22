SOMERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Attorney will consider charges against a postal carrier suspected of tossing mail into the woods of northern Westchester.

For the USPS, it’s the latest snafu in the suburbs where many people complain about the quality of their mail service.

“I had a lot of missing mail. It was really terrible,” Somers resident Wendy Giannetta told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

As summer ended, Giannetta noticed that there were many days where letters and bills never arrived. Several were missing from her utility company, NYSEG.

“I was getting late charges and I was threatened by NYSEG to shut off my electricity,” she said.

After many in Somers Chase complained, investigators found dozens of pieces of mail had been dumped in the woods at the edge of the community subdivision.

“It’s crazy. There’s no reason for it,” Giannetta added.

The post office is in the business of delivering information, but in this case, it hasn’t been particularly interested in releasing any information about the ongoing investigation.

A spokesman said if an employee is charged for dumping the mail, the public will hear about it from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“This type of alleged behavior is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of our postal services employees are honest, hardworking and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior,” USPS statement in a statement.

George Latimer says it’s a big issue.

“It begins with the fact of a management problem in the U.S. Postal Service,” the Westchester County executive explained.

Larchmont and other communities have seen major problems with timely delivery.

In Yonkers and Bronxville, hundreds of pieces of mail have been stolen right out of the drop boxes.

Now, dumped mail in Somers.

Latimer’s message to the USPS is: “Use the same skills that you would use if you were in the private sector because we rely on this service. It is arguably the most used federal service that exists.”