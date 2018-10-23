Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re waking up to some clouds, but not as cold as previous mornings… temps in the 40s for most with some 30s N&W.

Overall its a brighter day and milder with highs around 60. It will be breezy at times, but at least wind chills won’t be an issue!

A few spotty showers are possible north as a cold front approaches in the afternoon, but there’s not much moisture.

Then it’s back into the 40s and 50s behind the front. Of course, we’re keeping eyes on a possible coastal storm for the weekend, so stay tuned. Have a good one!