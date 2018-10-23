WATCH THE DEBATEAndrew Cuomo, Marc Molinaro In The NY Gubernatorial Debate - Tonight @ 7 P.M.
It’s feeling a little warmer out there this afternoon as we make a run for the low 60s; the normal high this time of the year is 61°. And with our next cold front approaching, we’ll see an up tick in the winds with some spotty showers, especially off to the north later on.

(Credit: CBS2)

Early evening showers will push off to the east with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected for the remainder of the night. All the while, expect a breezy northwest wind with feels like temps dipping to around 40° by daybreak.

(Credit: CBS2)

We’re in for a chilly one on your Wednesday as temps struggle to get into the low and mid 50s. And it looks as though that northwest wind will keep up, so it will really only feel like the 40s for the better part of the day. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a stray rain or snow shower well N&W.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Thursday, it looks like we’ll see a little more sun, a leftover breeze, and highs in the upper 40s.

