NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A father and son were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, sources tell CBS2.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of E. 170th Street and Webster Avenue in the Claremont section shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Medics responded and rushed the child to St. Barnabas Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the arm.

Sources say the the father was rushed to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in critical condition.

The ages of the father and son weren’t immediately known, nor were the circumstances preceding the shooting.

