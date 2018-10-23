NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Both major party candidates for governor of New York have agreed to debate.

It will be the one and only face-off between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his Republican challenger Marc Molinaro.

They’ll be asked about a whole range of issues important to New Yorkers from Brooklyn to Buffalo.

The two candidates have not been holding back on their attacks.

Cuomo released a new ad Monday, calling Molinaro a “tax and spend” politician.

The Molinaro campaign responded by holding a press conference to attack Cuomo’s record and unwillingness to debate.

“Whether it was fear or arrogance, I don’t know that either is becoming of the chief elected officer of the state of New York,” Molinaro said.

You can watch the candidates face off tonight at 7 p.m. on CBS2, CBSNewYork.com or on our Facebook page, or listen on WCBS News Radio 880.