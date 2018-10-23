DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are still on the scene of a massive fire that caused multiple buildings to collapse Monday in New Jersey.

Several of Dover’s historic buildings were reduced to rubble.

No one was hurt, but about 40 people were permanently displaced.

“It seriously looks like the end of the world,” one witness said.

Dover Mayor James Dodd said the blaze started around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the basement of Barry’s Luncheonette on North Warren Street.

Hector Zanabria told CBS2 he spoke with the owner’s family.

“As soon as I picked them up and told them how they were, they started crying,” he said.

At least four buildings collapsed and six buildings, including restaurants and a notary on the first floor, were completely destroyed, along with the apartments above.

Ashayla Rivera said all she has now are the clothes on her back and her school bag.

“I felt terrible and I also felt terrible for the firefighters,” she said.

Firefighters knocked on every single door to make sure everyone got out safely.

“This is the worst fire that I can remember. And I was born and raised in the town of Dover,” said Dodd. “It’s devastating to our community.”

The seven-alarm fire lasted for hours, because it was being fed by natural gas, the mayor said. More than 200 firefighters from 23 companies helped battle the blaze, and many remained on the scene early Tuesday morning.

Drivers should expect street closures in the area.