NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It appears as if the Giants have come to terms with their 2018 season going the way of their 2017 season.

Hours after falling to 1-6 following a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, New York has reportedly traded cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints.

In return, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Giants will receive the Saints’ 2019 fourth round pick and 2020 seventh round pick.

The 2016 first rounder has tallied 123 tackles and one interception in 30 games played with Big Blue.

The Giants will limp into a week 8 match-up with the first-place Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Saints (5-1) lead the NFC South and will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in a match-up of first-place teams.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.

This was somewhat of a make-or-break season for Apple. He had a bad year in 2017 and was called a cancer by safety Landon Collins because of his bad attitude. He was inactive for four games and suspended for the season finale.

The South Jersey native came back this season and was all business. He has shown flashes of being a good cornerback but at times has not made plays. His holding penalty on a third-down play cost the Giants a chance to get off the field with Atlanta pinned near its goal line.

New Orleans has been ranked near the bottom of the league in pass defense.

The Saints’ pass defense gave up late touchdowns against Cleveland in Week 2 and Baltimore on Sunday and hung on for wins on missed point-after kicks.

The Saints lost top nickel back Patrick Robinson after three games because of an ankle injury. The veteran had joined the team as a free agent after a year in Philadelphia.

