WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities believe a Long Island woman was murdered while on vacation at a resort in Turks and Caicos.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said in a Facebook post 62-year-old Marie Kuhnla, of Wantagh, was reported missing last Monday.

Her body was found the following day in the bushes near Club Med Turkoise.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Marie at this time,” Acting Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting said. “This is an active investigation into the death of Marie.”

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Serious Crime Unit or Crimestoppers at 1-800-8477.

