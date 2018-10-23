NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect in a series of break-in robberies near the East Village.

There have been at least six recent robberies, most of which took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. They started on Sept. 28, and the most recent one was on Oct. 20.

In each case, the suspect used a rock or other object to smash open a shop’s glass door, police said.

The suspect struck the same Blue & Cream boutique on Lafayette Street twice, once on Sept. 28 and once on Oct. 8, police said. He’s also targeted The Mobile Spa cell phone repair shop on East Houston Street twice, striking on Oct. 10 and Oct. 15. Other targets include a Timbuk2 backpack shop and Pressed Juice.

All in all, the suspect has gotten away with more than $6,000 in cash, dozens of pairs of headphones, clothes, sneakers, and more. In one case, he was accompanied by two accomplices, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.