NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tonight, you have a one in 302 million chance of becoming America’s newest billionaire.

With no winners since July, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record $1.6 billion. That is the largest jackpot in lottery history.

The drawing has people across the country dreaming big about what they would do with the winnings.

“Go immediate seclusion, move to an island, don’t tell anyone,” said Emily Lewicket on the Upper East Side.

“Definitely retire and I’m going to retire everybody I love in my life – every single family member and every dear friend will be bill-less,” Marino Panteleo said in the Bronx.

The Powerball jackpot is also up there, at $620 million. That drawing will be held Wednesday night.

The jackpots just keep growing as more people try their luck. But many hope this will be the week someone goes home a whole lot richer.