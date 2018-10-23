NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – What to wear for Halloween 2018?

CBS2’s Alex Denis breaks down Google Frightgeist’s list of most popular costumes. She found some might surprise you.

Fortnite, the record-breaking video game, took the top spot both nationally and locally.

Spider-Man came in at No. 2. “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” hits theaters in December, and its trailer already has nearly 18 million views after being released two weeks ago.

At No. 3 nationally and locally is a unicorn.

New Yorkers agree with No. 4, too – dinosaurs, which may have been boosted by the summer release of “Jurassic World Fallen Kingom.”

The next pick is where our area differs. While nationally, a witch comes in at No. 5, locally, people will chose to dress like a doll.

Rounding out the Top 10 are comic book character Harley Quinn at No. 6, a superhero at No. 7, pirate at No. 8, rabbit at No. 9 and princess at No. 10.