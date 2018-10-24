WATCH AGAINAndrew Cuomo, Marc Molinaro Face Off In Fiery NY Gubernatorial Debate
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have a chilly day ahead of us, about ten degrees cooler than yesterday, finishing off around 53°.

We will have a gusty wind all day coming from the NW. Expect a steady wind around 10-15 MPH, but we will definitely feel the gusts up to 30 MPH.

Skies will be a fairly even mix of clouds to horizon, with the azure of late fall’s sky-scape winning out by the end of the day.

Tonight is a bit colder still, dropping into the upper 30s by dawn, and expect sunny skies for the most part, but temps remain chilly, some areas not getting out of the 40s.

