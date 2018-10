NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The bodies of two women were found floating in the Hudson River Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the bodies were bound with duct tape. Both were fully clothed.

They were found at 2:39 p.m. near Riverside Boulevard and West 71st Street on the Upper West Side, according to the FDNY.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

