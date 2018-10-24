NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a father and his 5-year-old son inside the stairwell of a Bronx apartment building.

The man is dead but the little boy remains in the hospital, where is expected to survive.

Family and friends of Jaquan Millien consoled each other Tuesday in the Claremont section of the borough, grieving the death of the 29-year-old father.

“I just can’t believe it. I can’t believe it,” Yvette Rodriguez said.

Millien was fatally shot in the stairwell of 1408 on Webster Avenue. He lived in a nearby building at the Butler Houses.

His 5-year-old son was shot in the arm.

“It’s shocking, especially with a 5-year-old child,” said Cornell Nolton, tenant association president.

The shooter is still at large.

“Gun violence is never tolerated in our city. It’s especially troubling when it’s fatal and when it involves a young, innocent child,” Housing Bureau Chief James Secreto said Tuesday.

Loved ones lit candles outside the building where Millien lived. They said he had just picked up his son from school when the two were shot.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. They rushed upstairs to the sixth floor stairwell, where they found the little boy bleeding.

Lt. Eric Dym applied pressure to the wound, applying his training as Marine Corps veteran to ultimately save the child’s live.

“Immediately, I saw the urgency. I removed my belt from my waistband and provided a tourniquet to his arm, as they were applying pressure,” he said. “He was very calm. We were rubbing his head, telling him he’s going to be OK, and he seemed alert. Very brave. We were very impressed.”

At this point, it’s not known whether the gunman knew the victims.