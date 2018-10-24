DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A community is supporting its own after a fire left hundreds of residents with nothing.

The town of Dover was starting to come together Wednesday in support of those who lost everything in a seven-alarm blaze that started Monday afternoon.

MORE: Historic Buildings In Dover, N.J. Destroyed By ‘Devastating’ Fire

“My sister’s day care, where she take her kids, the mothers came yesterday, they were crying because they found out they didn’t have a home to stay. It’s terrible,” resident “Margarita” told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“It’s pretty sad. Most of the people are from Central America, South America, Colombia,” resident Mark Vertino added.

In all, 14 apartments on West Blackwell Street and North Warren Street were completely wiped out by the flames. Mayor James Dodd said hundreds are now homeless.

Store employee Fernando Gomez said he is thinking ahead about the holidays and how sad it is for the families affected.

“The communities … I can’t believe what happened here. People lost homes. Some lost everything. This is very hard, you know,” Gomez said.

The Morris County prosecutor said the fire started in the basement of Barry’s Luncheonette. Six businesses were destroyed and many more cannot operate until power and gas are restored.

“I was in La Bamba a couple of weeks ago with my grandson. I just feel like really bad that all these people lost their jobs,” resident Maria Lorenzo said.

“We have a shelter set up for families. They are uin a secure location,” Mayor Dodd said.

CBS2’s Baker was told the parish center was overwhelmed by donations the night of the fire. What people need most now are toiletries.

Donations can be made directly to the Red Cross or dropped off at the Salvation Army, Gainer reported.