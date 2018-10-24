NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In the heart of the Upper East Side at East 76th Street and Park Avenue, you’ll find this year’s Holiday House NYC.

Top interior designers have reimagined the 13,000 square foot mansion to raise money for breast cancer research.

When designer Iris Dankner founded Holiday House 11 years ago, she had beaten breast cancer and was looking to heal.

“I never thought it would grow to be this big,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis. “After my surgeries and my treatments, giving back and helping other people helped me.”

The first year, she begged other designers to help. Now, they line up to donate their services.

“You can do projects for charity, but you wonder how effective they are. But Holiday House has an established record,” said Perry Sayles, of Perry Sayles Interior Design.

To date, the event has raised more than $1.5 million for cancer research.

This year’s townhouse fits the grandeur, featuring six floors, eight bedrooms and 13 baths.

It has all the latest gadgets on display. Inside one luxury closet, worth an estimated $60,000, you’ll find an espresso machine.

Designer Rio Hamilton told Denis he had one more thing to install in the closet.

“I’m so excited about the LG Styler. This is like a microwave for clothing. You can actually dry-clean or press and steam any of your garments,” he said.

Make your way to the top floor and soak in the full-size pool. Or visit one of several shop-able rooms, where everything is for sale. Prices start around $50.

“We have a fabulous collection of LOUIS XIII Cognacs. We have the Black Pearl, which is a very rare decanter made by Baccarat, only available at auction, and you can see it for around $30 – maybe even $40,000,” said Mark Addison, of Mark Addison Design.

You can even just come to see what a multi-multi-million dollar home looks like.

“I think in any room, regardless of how bold or how elegant or how expensive a furnishing might be, it’s great for idea-generation,” said Gabriel Gargano, of Grisoro Designs. “So it’s a really fun way of fundraising and also having the public come to see our work.”

The show opens to the public Wednesday and runs until December 2. Tickets are $40.

The house is also for sale – for $39 million.