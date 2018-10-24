YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – We have a winner!

Lottery officials say one winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina. The lucky ticket holder will take home the record $1.6 billion jackpot, the highest in lottery history.

Locally, four $1 million tickets were sold in New York, along with two in New Jersey.

One came from a Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers, and it was a quick pick ticket. Another was sold at a 7-Eleven on Townline Road in Hauppauge, and two were sold in Brooklyn – one at A&C Mini Market on 17th Avenue and the other at Stop & Shop on Cropsey Avenue.

The New Jersey locations have not yet been released.

Could you be the lucky winner? Check your numbers: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball of 5.

The person who hit all six numbers is now a $1.6 billion winner. Even with the lump sum, they’re $913 million richer.

We may never know who that person is. South Carolina is one of the states where winners can remain anonymous.

Don’t forget: the Powerball drawing is tonight, and that jackpot has grown to an estimated $620 million.