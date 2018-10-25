We’ve got golden autumn sunshine on tap this afternoon — a real crowd pleaser, for sure! It will still be on the chilly side though with a breeze in place; expect temps to fall a couple degrees short of yesterday with highs in the low 50s.

Moonlit skies will give way to perhaps a few cirrus clouds towards daybreak. It will be another crisp one, too, with temps falling to around 40° again.

We’ll see an increase in cloud cover tomorrow with mostly to partly sunny skies expected. Temperatures won’t really recover much either — just the low to mid 50s or so.

It’s late Friday night into Saturday where we’ll be feeling the effects of an early season nor’easter. At this point, we’re anticipating 1/2 – 2″ of rain, wind gusts in excess of 45 mph (mainly east), and rough conditions at the beaches. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before, but given the festivities in the works this weekend, it will likely put a damper on plans.

Stay tuned for more details on your messy Saturday!