NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Forbes Magazine has released its list of highest paid TV actors, and some CBS favorites top this year’s roster.

The men of “The Big Bang Theory” take the top four spots, with Jim Parsons topping the list with an income of $26.5 million.

Johnny Galecki is in second place with $25 million, and Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyer tied for third with $23.5 million.

Mark Harmon, star of CBS hit show “NCIS,” rounds out the top five.

Later this year, Forbes is expected to release its list of highest paid TV actresses.