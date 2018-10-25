  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:NCIS, The Big Bang Theory

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Forbes Magazine has released its list of highest paid TV actors, and some CBS favorites top this year’s roster.

The men of “The Big Bang Theory” take the top four spots, with Jim Parsons topping the list with an income of $26.5 million.

Johnny Galecki is in second place with $25 million, and Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyer tied for third with $23.5 million.

Mark Harmon, star of CBS hit show “NCIS,” rounds out the top five.

Later this year, Forbes is expected to release its list of highest paid TV actresses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s