NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP)NCAA champion Villanova has been picked by coaches to win the Big East Conference.

This is the fifth straight year the Wildcats have held the top spot. They received eight first-place votes Thursday while Marquette and Butler each received one No. 1 pick. Coaches may not vote for their own team.

Marquette was second, followed by Providence, St. John’s and Butler. Xavier, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Creighton and DePaul round out the poll.

Shamorie Ponds

St. John’s guard Shamorie Ponds dribbles the ball against Villanova on Feb. 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

St. John’s guard Shamorie Ponds has been chosen the conference’s preseason player of the year. The 6-foot-1 southpaw, is the first Red Storm player to receive such an honor since the late Malik Sealy prior to the 1991-92 season. The last St. John’s player to be the league’s Player of the Year was Walter Berry in 1986.

MORE: St. John’s Campus Buzzing After Back-To-Back Wins Over Top 5 Teams

Providence guard David Duke and Villanova guard Jahvon Quinerly are co-winners of the Big East preseason freshman of the year award.

