Brandon Micheal Hall is only 25 years old, but he’s already had a fascinating career.

The South Carolina native attended the prestigious Juilliard School in New York, worked with David Spade and now stars on the brand new CBS drama “God Friended Me.” Hall knew from the start that this show was going to be special.

“God Friended Me is exactly what I need at this time in my life,” Hall said in an interview with CBS Local. “From the pilot, we knew this was going to be a dope show. We present this show and people talk about it days and days afterword. That’s exactly what I wanted to do growing up.”

Hall plays a character named Miles Finer, an outspoken atheist who sees his life flipped upside down when he gets a friend request from God on Facebook. Miles’ father is played by Joe Morton, a reverend who completely disagrees with what his son stands for. While religion is the entry point for the audience, Hall says there is much more to this show.

On this week's new #GodFriendedMe, the God Account unfriends Miles when he's reluctant to follow through with a friend suggestion. How will this affect Miles' mission? Find out Sunday after @60Minutes! pic.twitter.com/NJVWhqmUFr — God Friended Me (@GodFriendedMe) October 24, 2018

“I’m being stretched to use my emotions and my skills in all different directions,” said Hall. “On the second episode, I get to play the piano and sing. I want people to feel hopeful and that’s something that we really need.

Watch “God Friended Me” Sunday nights at 8pm EST/PST on CBS.