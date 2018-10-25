NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens train overpass is crumbling to pieces and nearby workers and residents worry if something isn’t done to fix it it could cost someone their life.

Take a walk underneath an Amtrak span in Woodside and you might be stunned at what you’ll see. Crumbling concrete. Exposed steel. Holes the size of a child in the pillars that hold it all up.

And that’s not even the worst of it.

“Chunks of cement coming down, raining down off of this bridge. It’s very dangerous,” said Woodside resident John Moutopoulos.

“A lot of people are at risk, vehicles, children, adults,” resident Sehar Kaddough added.

“It’s scary that you never know what’s going to hit you in the head,” resident Eli Monahemi said.

Monahemi said the overpass at Northern Boulevard and Broadway could have killed him.

“A piece of concrete fell right in front of me,” he said.

Residents told CBS2’s Liverman chunks of cement have been falling for years, evident by the cracks in the concrete above, and growing with time.

And the problem seems to be happening more often. Some people said they’re noticing more crumbling pieces and it’s happening all over the overpass.

The bridge is maintained by Amtrak. Its trains run daily overhead, with the potential of wreaking havoc on those below.

Residents said their efforts at finding a solution have gone unanswered.

“I emailed them, called them, sent them a letter, nothing. I have not seen any representative of Amtrak here,” Moutopoulos said.

But Amtrak’s response to CBS2 came with a little more urgency. Representatives said they would be inspecting the bridge right away. But pedestrians here want more — they want it fixed now.

“It should be done quickly. Coming and paying attention after a disaster doesn’t make any sense,” resident John McGettrick said.

Meanwhile, as the overpass continues to fall apart, walkers and drivers worry a disaster is exactly what they’ll get.

One pedestrian even suggested Amtrak put up netting to catch the falling concrete, at least until the overpass is fixed.