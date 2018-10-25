  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:explosive device mailings, explosive devices, Local TV, Suspicious Package, Suspicious Packages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With the spate of suspicious packages targeting prominent Democrats and others, authorities want the public to know how to spot a possible mail bomb.

Some of the things to look out for on the outside of the package: A lack of a return address, restrictive markings like “personal,” “overnight delivery,” or “do not x-ray.” Other indicators include poor typing or misspelled names and addresses, or the wrong or misspelled title and name on the package.

Other possible indicators include a rigid or bulky envelope, excessive postage, envelopes sealed with excessive amounts of tape, protruding wires, oily stains on the wrapping, a strange odor or lopsided packaging.

If you suspect a package may be dangerous, the NYPD urges people to leave the area immediately before calling 911. They urge you not to use a cell phone, pager or two-way radio while anywhere near a suspected device.

suspiciouspackages2 How To Spot A Suspicious Package

(credit: USPS.com)

All 10 of the packages in the current series targeting Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and others share certain characteristics: All had a return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz (sic), the Florida Democrat who is also formerly the chair of the Democratic National Committee. They all came in a manila envelope and had six stamps, and appear to use the same printer for the address labels, which were taped onto the packages.

de niro package How To Spot A Suspicious Package

Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca.

The device in each package also appears to be similar, involving PVC tubing, black tape, a timer, and glass for shrapnel.

device1 How To Spot A Suspicious Package

An explosive device was found at CNN’s New York officers at the Time Warner Center on Columbus Circle on Oct. 24, 2018. (credit; CNN)

For more information on how to spot a suspicious package from the National Explosives Task Force and United States Postal Service, click here (.pdf).

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s