NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – All 14 suspects in the vicious killing of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz are appearing in a Bronx courtroom Thursday.

It’s the first time Junior’s mother will face all of her son’s alleged killers in court.

She got emotional when the first defendant was called up, causing a court officer to remind the gallery against outbursts in court, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

Prosecutors say the suspects are all alleged members of the Trinitarios street gang and are responsible for his gruesome death.

Back in June, police say Junior was dragged from a Belmont bodega and stabbed repeatedly in a case of mistaken identity.

Those previously charged include Frederick Then, 20; Luis A. Cabrarasantos, 25; Kevin Alvarez, 19; Elvin Garcia, 23; Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, 24; Manuel Rivera, 18; Danel Fernandez, 21; Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, 24; Jose Muniz, 22; Jose Tavarez, 21; Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21; Diego Suero, 29; Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26; Luis Cabrera Santos, AKA Luis Rodriguez, 25; and Ronald Ureña, 29.

Most are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree conspiracy, first-degree gang assault, second-degree gang assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Additionally, five of the suspects – Garcia, Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Rivera and Muniz – are charged with first-degree murder, including torture.

Guzman-Feliz’s death caught national attention after video was released showing him being dragged out of a Bronx bodega and stabbed with machetes. The #JusticeForJunior movement seeks to memorialize the teen and put a spotlight on gang violence.

