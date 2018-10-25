NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a suspicious device sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca, sources tell CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer.

Security personnel at Tribeca Productions called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the package had been delivered earlier this week, either Tuesday or Wednesday, Kramer reports.

The package was removed by the NYPD bomb disposal squad and transported to the Bronx for inspection.

We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/foiMSJ0VNG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

This comes after several other devices were sent to prominent Democratic figures across the country, including the CNN headquarters in Manhattan as well as Hillary Clinton and George Soros’s residences in Westchester County.

The package De Niro received matched photos the NYPD sent out Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation, Kramer reports.

