  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Riverside Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help identifying two women whose bodies were recovered Wednesday from the Hudson River near Riverside Park.

Police say the bodies were bound with duct tape, and both were fully clothed.

Both women share identical descriptions: 25- to 30-years-old, 5 foot 3 inches to 5 foot 6 inches tall, with shoulder-length curly dark hair and wearing a black jacket with fur trim and black leggings.

riversideparksketches Police Release Sketches Of Women Found Bound In Waters Off Riverside Park

Police have released sketches of two women whose bodies were found in the Hudson River off Riverside Park on Oct. 24, 2018. (credit: NYPD)

They were found at 2:39 p.m. near Riverside Boulevard and West 71st Street on the Upper West Side, according to the FDNY.

The sources believe the women may have jumped from the George Washington Bridge as part of a suicide pact, with their bodies eventually making their way down river where they were pulled out around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or Spanish call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), or log on to WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s