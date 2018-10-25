NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help identifying two women whose bodies were recovered Wednesday from the Hudson River near Riverside Park.

Police say the bodies were bound with duct tape, and both were fully clothed.

Both women share identical descriptions: 25- to 30-years-old, 5 foot 3 inches to 5 foot 6 inches tall, with shoulder-length curly dark hair and wearing a black jacket with fur trim and black leggings.

They were found at 2:39 p.m. near Riverside Boulevard and West 71st Street on the Upper West Side, according to the FDNY.

The sources believe the women may have jumped from the George Washington Bridge as part of a suicide pact, with their bodies eventually making their way down river where they were pulled out around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or Spanish call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), or log on to WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.