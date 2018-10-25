NEW YORK (Hoodline) – When it comes to food and drink, there’s plenty to do in New York City this week. From Broadway-inspired cocktails to a prohibition-themed pub crawl, here’s how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Monster Mash Halloween Costume Crawl

Don your costume for this Halloween-themed, daytime pub crawl. Start at Brooklyn’s Floyd NY, where you’ll compete on the bocce court. Then head to Fawkner for a drink with neighbors. Finally, end at Union Hall for the costume judging and dancing with DJ Don Will. Your ticket gets you one complimentary drink at each location.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 1-9 p.m.

Where: Floyd, NY, 131 Atlantic Ave.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Broadway Mixology

Save $20 as you learn how to create Broadway-inspired drinks in the heart of the theater district. The mixologist at trattoria Bond 45 will lead the lesson, while regaling theater fans with stories of Broadway’s stars and their favorite drinks. You’ll get to taste test while you listen, and swap theater criticism with new friends.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m.

Where: Bond 45, 221 W. 46th

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Prohibition Pub Crawl: Lower East Side

Finally, learn about Lower East Side prohibition-era history with this pub crawl, now available at half price. You’ll visit several area bars that served as speakeasies during the 1920s, and learn about the nightclub owners, gangsters and politicians that characterized the times. Craft cocktails will be available for purchase along the way. You are encouraged to dress up in 1920s fashions.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

Where: The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.

Price: $34.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets