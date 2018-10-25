NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca resembles others sent to major Democratic political figures and CNN. Separately, two devices were found addressed to Vice President Joe Biden, bringing the total number of devices targeting prominent Democrats and others to ten.

Sources said security personnel at Tribeca Productions on Greenwich Street called 911 around 5 a.m. Thursday after noticing the package looked similar to a photo sent out by the NYPD on Wednesday.

The NYPD bomb squad X-rayed the parcel and decided to remove it for investigation. The package was placed into a bomb disposal truck and driven to an NYPD firing range in the Bronx.

No one was hurt and no buildings were evacuated, but streets in the area were shut down for a time.

The packages addressed to Biden were intercepted at mail facilities in Delaware.

Others targeted are Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Maxine Waters, George Soros and former CIA director John Brennan. Waters was targeted twice, and all the packages apparently had Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the return address.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro are the latest people to be sent suspicious packages this week. A sprawling investigation is unfolding and little information is known. https://t.co/nfPIw1vLCE pic.twitter.com/BFdAfDr1Zn — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 25, 2018

On Wednesday night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called in the National Guard and doubled police presence around mass transit hubs as a precaution.

“I’ve been governor of New York for seven years, I’ve faced many terrorism situations, and this works on multiple levels. The first level is to do a full investigation. Let’s find the person or people involved,” he said Thursday morning. “Second, especially in New York, you want to retain a sense of control, you want people to know that you’re acting and you’re acting appropriately and they’re safe. Fear is the intent and we are trying to counter fear, so we’ve deployed National Guard, we doubled the state police, you’ll see more of a police presence in New York.”

Out of an abundance of caution, I am deploying additional National Guard soldiers and directing State law enforcement to double security at vital transportation assets across New York. New Yorkers have never succumbed to fear or intimidation, and today will be no different. pic.twitter.com/8XxY7jWYTJ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 24, 2018

Cuomo also called De Niro a “personal friend,” “very great actor” and “great New Yorker.”

Officials urge people who see something to say something by calling 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

New Yorkers, you never stop. And neither do your police. As you go about your day, you’ll see an increased NYPD presence throughout the city. Know we're out there keeping you safe. As always – if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/cpIKEBy5zd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 24, 2018

FBI investigators are working around the clock to identify the source of the suspicious packages, and say it is extremely helpful that none of the devices detonated, which will help them trace the source.

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump condemned the apparent act of terror.

“We will find those responsible and we will bring them to justice, hopefully very quickly,” Trump said.

On Wednesday, a suspicious device found at the Time Warner Center and CNN’s New York headquarters was addressed to Brennan, prompting an evacuation of the building.

Law enforcement officials say the device was made up of a PVC pipe covered in black tape, packed with shards of glass and had a small batter.

“New York City is a safe place, people are safe, but we want them to feel safe, too,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. “All New Yorkers have a responsibility to pay attention to what’s going on around them.”

“I got the alert on my phone like stay clear stay away from windows and so on,” said Harlem resident Samantha Brugger.

Earlier Wednesday, there was heightened law enforcement presence at the Chappaqua, New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton after a device was intercepted at a nearby facility where the Secret Service screens their mail.

Mrs. Clinton was in Florida and thanked the Secret Service for intercepting the package.

“We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service,” Clinton said.

The Secret Service also caught another package before it got to the Washington, D.C. home of the Obamas.

All of the devices are now on their way to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia for testing.

“We will not rest until we find this suspect, stop these hazardous devices from being mailed, and bring this individual or individuals to justice,” said FBI NYC Counterterror Chief Bryan Paarmann.

“There are a few people trying to tear us apart thru acts of violence,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It is imperative that we ensure they fail.”