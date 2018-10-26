By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

A cold start but overall a nice day is expected until tonight… You could call this Friday the “Calm Before the Storm.”

A pretty vigorous Nor’easter is coming up the coast with gusty winds up to 50 MPH and some very angry oceans.

The good news is today is just fine. Cold, increasing clouds, but nothing terrible. We have some frost to get rid of this morning out in Suffolk County, as well as southern Westchester County.

Afternoon high temp: 49-53°.

Saturday is top to bottom wet & windy, but Sunday is better!

Check the maps for the latest details on your area. Stay tuned.

– G