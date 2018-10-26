Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

A cold start but overall a nice day is expected until tonight… You could call this Friday the “Calm Before the Storm.”

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 1 10/26 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

A pretty vigorous Nor’easter is coming up the coast with gusty winds up to 50 MPH and some very angry oceans.

nu tu future rainfall rpm 1 10/26 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The good news is today is just fine. Cold, increasing clouds, but nothing terrible. We have some frost to get rid of this morning out in Suffolk County, as well as southern Westchester County.

Afternoon high temp: 49-53°.

download 10/26 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Saturday is top to bottom wet & windy, but Sunday is better!

Check the maps for the latest details on your area. Stay tuned.

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s