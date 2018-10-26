We’re enjoying a tranquil day in advance of our nor’easter, albeit a chilly one. And while we enjoyed beautiful blue skies yesterday, clouds will be filtering in throughout the course of the day. As for highs, they’ll be similar to yesterday’s in the low 50s.

With the exception of a little rain to the south, our evening looks pretty dry. It’s overnight through tomorrow morning that we’ll see both the rain and wind pick up, creating messy conditions and hazardous travel; our winds will peak late in the morning with gusts of 50 mph (60 mph along the coast) with power outages possible.

It’s not until the afternoon and evening that we’ll see conditions somewhat improve with tapering rain and gradually subsiding winds.

The good news is Sunday looks salvageable with mainly dry conditions. We’ll still see some cloud cover, but it’s certainly the more cooperative half of the weekend.